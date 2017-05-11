Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces ...

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

19 hrs ago

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 316,909 shares during the period.

