Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 316,909 shares during the period.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
