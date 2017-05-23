Ban on importation of 49 medicines will boost local pharmaceutical industry - Tobinco CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, Mr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, has welcomed government's decision to ban the importation of 49 medicines, saying it will boost the local pharmaceutical industry. In an exclusive interview with Bismark Brown on Atinka TV Tuesday, he said the move will help locally produced medicines meet the required standards.
