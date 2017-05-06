Arrow Financial Corp Maintains Stake in Cardinal Health Inc
Arrow Financial Corp maintained its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
