Allergan posts loss as it writes down Teva holdings

Botox-maker Allergan Plc posted a first-quarter loss on Tuesday as it took a nearly US$2 billion write-down on the value of its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , which has lost more than 40 percent of its value since last year. FILE PHOTO: The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration in Singapore November 23, 2015.

