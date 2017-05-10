AIA head to take job in pharmaceutical industry
Leigh Ann Pusey will step down as president and CEO of the American Insurance Association on June 9 to take up a communications position with Eli Lilly and Co. Ms. Pusey, who has held the position since February 2009, is leaving after a more than 20-year career with the Washington-based organization, where she has served in several key positions, including chief operating officer and senior vice president for government affairs.
