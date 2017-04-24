Why Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Noble Corp., and RLJ Lodging Trust Slumped Today
Monday was an extremely positive day for the stock market, and major benchmarks finished with big gains of between 1% and 1.5%. The positive market sentiment stemmed largely from the results of the presidential election in France over the weekend, where a relatively poor showing from a candidate who is perceived as being on the far right of the political spectrum reassured investors about the future of economic stability in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC