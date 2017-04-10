What Makes Mylan's Newest EpiPen Lawsuit Different?

Mylan N.V. , which has faced a plethora of lawsuits in the past over its EpiPen, is now being saddled with another lawsuit, although this time around the parties involved go beyond the company and the plaintiffs. EpiPen, or an epinephrine auto injector is a medical device which is used to inject a measured dose of epinephrine through autoinjector technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.