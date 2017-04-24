UK pharma industry urges huge health spend hike

Britain's ailing National Health Service needs an annual injection of more than A 26 billion, the pharmaceutical industry said Thursday as the country prepares for Brexit and a general election. "The new government must be more ambitious in securing a world-class NHS for patients and improve access to medicines in line with other developed nations," the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry said in a statement ahead of the national vote on June 8. Meanwhile ahead of Britain exiting the European Union, the ABPI called on the new government to implement an "industrial strategy that cements the UK's position as a leading global hub for life science, and attract significant new international investment".

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.