UK pharma industry urges huge health ...

UK pharma industry urges huge health spend hike

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Britain's ailing National Health Service needs an annual injection of more than A 26 billion, the pharmaceutical industry said Thursday as the country prepares for Brexit and a general election. "The new government must be more ambitious in securing a world-class NHS for patients and improve access to medicines in line with other developed nations," the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry said in a statement ahead of the national vote on June 8. Meanwhile ahead of Britain exiting the European Union, the ABPI called on the new government to implement an "industrial strategy that cements the UK's position as a leading global hub for life science, and attract significant new international investment".

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC