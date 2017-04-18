Trump hits back at tax protests, asks 'who paid' for rallies
While claiming that thousands of people who on Saturday demanded Trump finally release his full tax returns were "paid" protesters, Trump tweeted , "The election is over!" "I did what was an nearly an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the the Electoral College!" President Donald Trump is attending Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea near his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Documents from Trump's 2005 federal tax returns, obtained by investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, showed the president paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
