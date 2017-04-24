The Return Of Medtech Scale-Building?

The largest medtech deal for a year and the fourth-largest ever will see Becton Dickinson become the fifth-placed medical device maker by sales in 2022, EvaluateMedTech data show. At $24bn, its acquisition of C.R. Bard is worth more than half of BD's market cap, and coming just two years after the $12.3bn purchase of Carefusion the deal clearly signals BD's scale-building ambitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.