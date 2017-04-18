Teva Twin-Tracks Advair Competitor's Launch

Having secured approval for the first lookalike competitor to Glaxosmithkline's Advair, Teva's strategy is to launch it in the way it knows best: as a generic. authorized generic is to be priced at less than a third of the cost of the brand, and could help Teva take market share from Glaxo by getting preferred positions in payer formularies.

