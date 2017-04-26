Teva Said to Consider Sale of Cancer Portfolio to Reduce Debt an hour ago

Teva Said to Consider Sale of Cancer ...

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , the Israeli drugmaker seeking to cut debt after an acquisition spree, is exploring a sale of its specialty cancer treatments, according to people familiar with the matter. Teva is speaking with financial advisers about the possible sale of the oncology business, which includes treatments for leukemia and a slow-growing form of lymphoma, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

