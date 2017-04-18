Teva launches copy of asthma inhaler Advair
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its asthma inhaler and the authorized generic of the drug on Thursday, nearly three months after it got U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair. Teva did not disclose the pricing of the inhalers.
