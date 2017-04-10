Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mylan
Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mylan by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 681,777 shares during the period.
