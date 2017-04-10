Tanzania: Five Investors Eye Pharmaceutical Industry
Five companies have shown interest to invest in pharmaceutical industries to manufacture retroviral AIDS drugs, among other products, the National Assembly heard here yesterday. Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said that her ministry will work closely with its Industry, Trade and Investment counterpart to boost domestic production of the drugs to cut imports.
