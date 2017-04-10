Takeda Enters into Strategic Collaboration with NuBiyota for Microbiome Therapeutics
Takeda and NuBiyota will collaborate to advance oral microbial consortia products developed by using NuBiyota's microbiome platform for GI indications. NuBiyota will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties based on net sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC