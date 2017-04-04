Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Mylan (MYL) Share Price
Media headlines about Mylan have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analytical forum
|2 hr
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC