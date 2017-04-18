Sanofi Sues Mylan Over EpiPen Practices
French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi on Monday filed a lawsuit against U.S. company Mylan regarding the company's alleged behavior to squash competition to its allergy treatment known as EpiPen, Reuters reports. In the lawsuit Sanofi says Mylan's conduct resulted in the company losing hundreds of millions of dollars in sales for its rival product Auvi-Q.
