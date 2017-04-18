Sanofi sues Mylan for illegally tryin...

Sanofi sues Mylan for illegally trying to 'squelch' EpiPen competition

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi sued Mylan on Monday, saying that the company engaged in illegal marketing of its life-saving EpiPen to drown out the competition. The lawsuit accuses Mylan of offering low prices to private health insurers and Medicaid in exchange for a promise that they would not cover Sanofi's Auvi-Q device, which saves patients from a severe allergic reaction and is similar to EpiPen.

