Sanofi sues Mylan for illegally trying to 'squelch' EpiPen competition

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi sued Mylan on Monday, saying that the company engaged in illegal marketing of its life-saving EpiPen to drown out the competition. The lawsuit accuses Mylan of offering low prices to private health insurers and Medicaid in exchange for a promise that they would not cover Sanofi's Auvi-Q device, which saves patients from a severe allergic reaction and is similar to EpiPen.

