ProMach debuting capping solutions at Interpack

Pro Mach will debut the company's expanded line of capping solutions inline and rotary capping machines under the global Zalkin brand, at Interpack in Dsseldorf, Germany, May 4-10. In addition to Zalkin leading-edge capping machines for moderate to high speed production, the new Zalkin one-stop-shop for capping machines offers rugged, cost-effective NJM Packaging Beltorque model inline capping machines for the pharmaceutical industry, and similar quality Pack West model inline machines from Pacific Packaging Machinery for a host of consumer and industrial applications.

