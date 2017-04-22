ProMach debuting capping solutions at...

ProMach debuting capping solutions at Interpack

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Food & Drug Packaging

Pro Mach will debut the company's expanded line of capping solutions inline and rotary capping machines under the global Zalkin brand, at Interpack in Dsseldorf, Germany, May 4-10. In addition to Zalkin leading-edge capping machines for moderate to high speed production, the new Zalkin one-stop-shop for capping machines offers rugged, cost-effective NJM Packaging Beltorque model inline capping machines for the pharmaceutical industry, and similar quality Pack West model inline machines from Pacific Packaging Machinery for a host of consumer and industrial applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food & Drug Packaging.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC