Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposit...

Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition (PICVD) Coating Market...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition coating also known as Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition coating is vacuum controlled thin film deposition process carried out at low temperatures and is carried out in Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition reactors. In Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition process the carrier gas is reacted in the Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition reactors and a plasma is created using electromagnetic waves, which is then deposited on the surface of substrate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC