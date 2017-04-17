Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition (PICVD) Coating Market...

Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition coating also known as Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition coating is vacuum controlled thin film deposition process carried out at low temperatures and is carried out in Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition reactors. In Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition process the carrier gas is reacted in the Plasma Impulse Chemical Vapor Deposition reactors and a plasma is created using electromagnetic waves, which is then deposited on the surface of substrate.

