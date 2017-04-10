Plant-Based Protein Market : Global Forecast by 2026
On the basis of source plant-based protein market is segmented into nuts and seeds, beans, grains, vegetables, non-dairy milks, and others for instance, avocado, sapote, cherimoya, and durian. Further nuts and seeds segment is sub-segmented into chia seed, hemp seed, flax seed, sunflower seed, almond, pumpkin seed, sesame seed, and others includes pistachios, brazil nut, hazel nut, and walnut.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
