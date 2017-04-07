PharMerica Announces Date of 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PharMerica Corporation , a national provider of institutional, specialty home infusion, hospital and oncology pharmacy services, today announced that the Company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky. Meeting details will be included in the Company's 2017 proxy statement.
