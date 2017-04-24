Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2016 - Research and Markets
The pharmaceutical industry, a vital one which incorporates research and development, manufacture, import, distribution, wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical products, was valued at R39.3bn in 2015. The report on the Pharmaceutical industry describes merger and acquisition activity, the latest regulatory developments and discusses factors influencing the success of the sector.
