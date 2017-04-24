Pharmaceutical Industry in South Afri...

Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2016 - Research and Markets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The pharmaceutical industry, a vital one which incorporates research and development, manufacture, import, distribution, wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical products, was valued at R39.3bn in 2015. The report on the Pharmaceutical industry describes merger and acquisition activity, the latest regulatory developments and discusses factors influencing the success of the sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC