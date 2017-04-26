Onxeo: Annual General Meeting of April 26, 2017
Onxeo S.A. , a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, notably in oncology, announces that today's Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to their vote, with over 90% of favorable votes. Given that the quorum was not obtained for the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders are given notice of a further EGM on May 24th, 2017 at 3pm.
