Mylan Is Still Ridiculously Cheap And Could Have About 50% Upside

Mylan investors were faced with a relatively ugly headline on Friday after the close as it was announced that an EpiPen recall that the company was already undergoing was to be expanded to the United States due to malfunctioning EpiPens. According to the company, some of the devices may have a defective part that does not allow for the activation of the injector in case of allergic reaction.

