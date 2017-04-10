Mylan Falls on FDA Warning on Quality Control
When it rains on Mylan NV ), it really seems to pour. In the latest in a seemingly never-ending trail of woes for the pharmaceutical maker, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a letter to company over failures in its quality control systems at its manufacturing facility based in Nashik, India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC