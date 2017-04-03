Medtronic Stock Gaining on Reported Deal to Sell Medical Supplies Unit

Shares of Medtronic were higher by 2.21% to $82.01 in pre-market trading on Thursday, following a report late Wednesday night suggesting the medical device company is close to a deal to sell its medical supplies unit to Cardinal Health Cardinal has long been assumed to be the main company to acquire the unit, since interested parties started submitting bids last month, Bloomberg reports. Stock futures are higher Thursday as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs report on Friday and meeting between Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

