Medtronic selling medical products business in $6.1B deal
Medtronic PLC is selling a large portion of its business in patient monitoring and recovery products to Ohio-based Cardinal Health Inc. in a deal valued at $6.1 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Medtronic's fiscal year 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and certain closing conditions.
