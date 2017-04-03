Maker of EpiPen hit with recall, suit...

Maker of EpiPen hit with recall, suit over price-gouging

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The maker of EpiPen has issued a recall after defects in some of its anti-allergy injectors, as the company also faces a class-action lawsuit about a massive price increase in recent years.. Drug giant Mylan announced that its partner Meridian Medical Technologies has expanded a voluntary recall to the U.S. after reports of some devices failing to activate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC