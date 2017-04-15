Lawsuit on execution drug to be dropp...

Lawsuit on execution drug to be dropped because of federal injunction

McKesson Medical-Surgical is asking for dismissal of the lawsuit that led to Judge Wendell Griffen's restraining order against use of one of three execution drugs. The state filed notice of an emergency appeal of Griffen's order today and asked that he be removed from the case because of statements and actions in opposition to the death penalty, including by lethal injection.

