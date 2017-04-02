Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 23,225 Cardinal Health Inc
Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
