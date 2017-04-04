Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires ...

Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 33,393 Mylan

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

