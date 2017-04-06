John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
Just to be clear: I am not saying ADHD is over-diagnosed; I am saying it does not exist. It is a fiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analytical forum
|Wed
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC