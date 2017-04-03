Israeli automotive chip firm Valens r...

Israeli automotive chip firm Valens raises $60 million

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens' existing investors. The new funding will enable the company to make inroads into the automotive industry as well as speed up time to market, develop additional products and support customers, Valens said on Thursday.

