Highmark notifying customers of EpiPen recall
Highmark is helping to get the word out about the recent EpiPen allergy shot recall, mailing notices to between 15,000 and 18,000 potentially affected customers who filled an EpiPen prescription within the last 12 months. The recall covers select batches of the emergency auto-injector manufactured between December 2015 and July 2016.
