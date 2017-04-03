High price of Cyprus meds due to mono...

High price of Cyprus meds due to monopoly

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Condemnation of high med prices in Cyprus is picking up steam, as state auditors go public with a report pointing to monopoly and special interests in the pharmaceutical industry. The Audit Office of the Republic of Cyprus published a report on Friday on the lack of competitiveness in the pharmaceutical market, essentially citing "very high prices" that resulted from a formula designed to mark meds as expensive as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Thu Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC