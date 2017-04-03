Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening...

Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening Of New McKesson Corporation Facility

10 hrs ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the grand opening of the new McKesson Corporation campus in Irving, Texas. The new McKesson campus will create nearly 1,000 new jobs and $157 million in capital investment.

Chicago, IL

