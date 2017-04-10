Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in Terms of Value by 2024

According to the report, the global total carbon analyzer market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in terms of revenue and 7.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2016-2024. The global total carbon analyzer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 843.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and this is projected to increase to US$ 1586.8 Mn by 2024 end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.