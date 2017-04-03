Global Outlook for Biodegradable Stents Market by Key Trends and Analysis 2024
The global hospital acquired infection treatment market in 2015 was dominated by a handful of players, including Abbott, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Bayer AG. The market is currently in a state of battle with the growing count of generics available in the world, owing to an incoming wave of patent expirations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analytical forum
|11 hr
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC