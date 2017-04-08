GlaxoSmithKline Dodges a Bullet... fo...

GlaxoSmithKline Dodges a Bullet... for Now

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

CEO Emma Walmsley got a little welcoming gift from the Food and Drug Administration the week she took the reins of the venerable British healthcare company. Mylan received a notification that its application for a generic version of Glaxo's asthma drug Advair was not approved.

