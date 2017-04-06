Francois Hollande Inaugurates Martin Dow Plant in France
The French President along with Martin Dow's chairman Jawed Akhai opened the Pakastani pharma firm's facility in Meymac French President Francois Hollande recently inaugurated Martin Dow Pharmaceuticals' new plant in Meymac, France. The facility specializes in manufacturing oral solid dose forms - capsules, tablets, powders - and has positioned itself as a major pharmaceutical industry contract manufacturer for French and international clients.
