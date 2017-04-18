Fitch Revises Cardinal Health's Outlook to Negative Following $6B Deal
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Fitch Ratings has revised Cardinal Health, Inc.'s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable following the announcement that it had agreed to acquire certain assets from Medtronic for approximately $6 billion. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Cardinal's leverage will remain elevated for the rating category for an extended period of time pro forma for the acquisition of certain assets from Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for approximately $6 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC