Fitch Revises Cardinal Health's Outlo...

Fitch Revises Cardinal Health's Outlook to Negative Following $6B Deal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Fitch Ratings has revised Cardinal Health, Inc.'s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable following the announcement that it had agreed to acquire certain assets from Medtronic for approximately $6 billion. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Cardinal's leverage will remain elevated for the rating category for an extended period of time pro forma for the acquisition of certain assets from Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for approximately $6 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC