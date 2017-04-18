Fitch Revises Cardinal Health's Outlook to Negative Following $6B Deal

NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Fitch Ratings has revised Cardinal Health, Inc.'s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable following the announcement that it had agreed to acquire certain assets from Medtronic for approximately $6 billion. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Cardinal's leverage will remain elevated for the rating category for an extended period of time pro forma for the acquisition of certain assets from Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for approximately $6 billion.

