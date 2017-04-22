Finance chief quits drugmaker Teva, l...

Finance chief quits drugmaker Teva, leaving another gap at top

FILE PHOTO: A building belonging to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker and Israel's largest company, is seen in Jerusalem February 8, 2017. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' finance chief Eyal Desheh will step down in the next few months after nearly a decade in the job, the second top official to resign from the Israel-based company this year.

