FDA approves Impax generic of Merck's cholesterol drug Vytorin

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Impax Laboratories Inc's generic version of Merck & Co's cholesterol-reducing drug Vytorin, the first cheap competitor for a drug that in 2016 generated more than $1 billion in sales. Vytorin is a combination product that includes the drugs ezetimibe and simvastatin, sold under the brand names Zocor and Zetia.

