FDA approves Impax generic of Merck's...

FDA approves Impax generic of Merck's cholesterol drug Vytorin

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Impax Laboratories Inc's generic version of Merck & Co's cholesterol-reducing drug Vytorin, the first cheap competitor for a drug that in 2016 generated more than $1 billion in sales. Vytorin is a combination product that includes the drugs ezetimibe and simvastatin, sold under the brand names Zocor and Zetia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr 5 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC