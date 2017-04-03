Exclusive: Cardinal Health nears $6 billion deal for Medtronic unit - sources
The sale would streamline Medtronic's portfolio after its $42.9 billion acquisition of Covidien Plc in 2014. In that deal, it inherited most of the company's medical supplies business, which sells everything from syringes to surgical instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analytical forum
|17 hr
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC