Contradicting Teva, Mexico regulator finds Rimsa drug products safe

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Mexico's pharmaceutical regulator has issued a memorandum that appears to undermine the claims of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. against drugmaker Representaciones e Investigaciones Medicas SA, known as Rimsa, which it acquired for $2.3 billion in 2015. Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk , an autonomous organ of the Department of Health, issued a memorandum dated March 13 saying that for 147 drugs produced by Rimsa, it found no "unexpected adverse effects" and concluded that the drugs were safe.

