Contradicting Teva, Mexico regulator finds Rimsa drug products safe

Mexico's pharmaceutical regulator has issued a memorandum that appears to undermine the claims of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. against drugmaker Representaciones e Investigaciones Medicas SA, known as Rimsa, which it acquired for $2.3 billion in 2015. Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk , an autonomous organ of the Department of Health, issued a memorandum dated March 13 saying that for 147 drugs produced by Rimsa, it found no "unexpected adverse effects" and concluded that the drugs were safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.