Continue reading These Texas researchers are working to slow the advance of Alzheimer's
It's a medical doomsday scenario: By 2050, an estimated 16 million people will have Alzheimer's disease, and the cost of caring for them could bankrupt the U.S. health care system. But Jim Ray, head of neuroscience at M.D. Anderson's Institute for Applied Cancer Science in Houston, is optimistic that research can help avert that scenario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC