China's Shandong Gold in $960 million deal for half of Barrick's Veladero mine

The deal, which confirms an earlier Reuters report about the talks, will also see the two firms look at jointly developing the nearby undeveloped Pascua-Lama gold and silver project which straddles the border of Argentina and Chile. "Shandong is an ideal partner to help us unlock the untapped mineral wealth of the El Indio Belt over the long-term, while working with us to generate more value from the Veladero mine today," Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.