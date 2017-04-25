Cherokee Nation sues opioid wholesalers, retailers for abuse
Dublin, Ohio-based drug and medical supplies distributor Cardinal Health disputed the lawsuit's allegations, saying the company purchases medications from pharmaceutical manufacturers and ships them only to licensed, regulated pharmacies, clinics and hospitals-not the public. The companies "have habitually turned a blind eye to known or knowable problems in their own supply chains" and have created an "environment in which drug diversion can flourish," the complaint said .
